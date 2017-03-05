A look back at the 104th Fighter Wing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The leadership at Barnes Air National Guard Base has changed over the decades, but the Westfield based 104th Fighter Wing’s mission remains the same: Training fighter pilots and protecting Americans here in the northeast.

May 1 1956, The National Guard Bureau established what was then known as the 104th Fighter Group. Their mission, defending Massachusetts from any air attack, using the F-94A Starfire.

After the Berlin Crisis of 1961, and during the Vietnam area, The U.S. Airforce began to provide training. Their primary fighter jet at the time: The F-100D Super Sabre, which was used up until its retirement in July 1979.

That’s when the A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, affectionately called “The Warthog” were brought in. For most of its existence, the Air Guard had been a reserve force, only to be used in war time.

But by the 1980’s they became an integral part of daily air force operations with the A10 Warthogs.

They became part of the United States Air Forces in Europe, with frequent missions to West Germany, England, Italy and Turkey.

Flash forward to 1995, the 104th was changed from a “fighter group” to the “fighter wing” as we know it today.

And In 2005, after nearly 30 years, the A10’s were retired to make way for the F-15 eagles.Those F-15s still fly today to protect us here in the Northeast and to support the United States overseas.