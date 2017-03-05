104th Fighter Wing holding change of command ceremony

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Barnes Air National Guard Base is holding a change of command ceremony Sunday appointing Colonel James Suhr as the commander of the 104th Fighter Wing.

The new commander succeeds Colonel James Keefe, who took his final flight on February 24th. Suhr will remain on active duty with the Air Force while in command of the Barnes Air National Guard base as part of an integration effort to improve efficiency and understanding of the contributions made by both active duty and reserve forces.

Before arriving at Barnes, Suhr served as the Director of Staff for the Deputy Chief of Staff-operations at the U.S. Airforce Headquarters in Washington D.C. Colonel Suhr has been deployed in Support of numerous operations overseas, including IRAQI Freedom, Enduring freedom and inherent resolve.

He will be serving as the assistant Adjutant General of the Massachusetts Air National Guard at Hanscom Air Force Base.

Governor Charlie Baker and Representative Richard Neal are both expected at Sunday’s change of command ceremony at the Barnes Air National Guard Base.