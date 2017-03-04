Wind Chill Advisory for all of WMass until Sunday AM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of western Massachusetts until Sunday morning.

High temperatures Saturday will only be getting up low to mid 20s, which is a good 15 degrees below average for this time of the year. With winds from the northwest at 10-15 MPH, and possible gusts up to 25 MPH, feel like temperatures will be in the single digits.

Saturday night overnight lows will drop to near 0, and even below. Winds will continue from the northwest at 10-15 MPH, with possible gusts up to 25 MPH.

If you will be outside anytime during the day or night Saturday, it only takes 30 minutes for frostbite. Make sure you stay covered.