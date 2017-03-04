Why are we feeling temperatures in the 20s in the first weekend in March?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a crazy last couple of weeks. From record breaking temperatures last weekend to a major cooldown this weekend. The 22News Storm Team explains why western Massachusetts is feeling this bitterly cold air.

An arctic blast of cold air pushed through western Massachusetts Friday, which is usually accompanied with snow squalls. Some of us saw some of those snow squalls bringing a trace of snow. Once that system pushed through, it left behind bitterly cold air for the weekend.

This time last Saturday we were in the 70s, even breaking a record high temperature. We have been spoiled and have gotten used to the mild air. But with temperatures forecasted in the 20s this weekend, that makes a 46 degree difference in just one week.

Our average high temperature for this time of the year is near 40 degrees. With temperatures in the 20s this weekend, western Massachusetts is a good 15 degrees below average. These temperatures are colder than our coldest time during the year in January. Plus when you factor in the winds expected for this weekend it will feel even colder.

The jet stream also took a major dip below New England, allowing for a gateway of cold air to enter from the north.

Technically we are still in the winter season until March 20th, even if it is 15 degrees below our normal temperatures.