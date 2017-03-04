Teen arrested after stabbing friend in Springfield

A teenager has been arrested after stabbing another teen early Saturday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police captain Brian Keenan told 22news the victim arrived at Mercy Medical Center with stab wounds above his kidney around 5 A.M. Saturday morning.

The victim said he was stabbed by a friend at 140 chestnut street in Springfield. Officers went to that apartment and arrested 19 year old Neftali Matiaus, they did recover a knife. Matiaus is being held at the Springfield police lockup and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was in surgery and expected to survive.