SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police need your help to identify two women who are persons of interest in a larceny.

These two women seen in store surveillance images are believed to be mother and daughter. They allegedly stole what police say were a substantial amount of items from the Rite Aid Pharmacy on College Highway.

If you can help police in any way call them at 413-569-5348. They say you can remain anonymous.