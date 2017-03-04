Several people arrested at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The first weekend of March has traditionally been a notorious party weekend on the campus of UMass Amherst.

Saturday afternoon police arrested several people related to their behavior while partying.

Police arrested one student at a free concert at the Mullins Center for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Seven students needed medical treatment at the concert, two were taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for drinking too much.

The concert was attended by more than 2,000 students. Police were also called to a rowdy party on Summer Street.