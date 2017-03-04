Planned Parenthood supporters hold rally in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of Planned Parenthood are urging Congress not to cut off Medicaid funding for women’s health clinics in Massachusetts and around the country.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation held a rally Saturday on Boston Common in bitter cold temperatures.

The rally came one day after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signaled that he would push for state funds to offset any cut in federal funding for the five Planned Parenthood clinics in Massachusetts. Baker did not attend the protest on Saturday.

A draft of a proposal from House Republicans to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law would block Medicaid payments to the clinics, which provide a variety of health services to women, including abortions. The proposal has not been finalized.