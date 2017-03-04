Growing list of questions about Trump’s campaign’s contact with Russia

(CNN) – The first weeks of the U.S. presidency for Donald trump has been a rocky one, dominated by mounting Russia problems.

A scandal over communications between key Trump aides and Russian officials ahead of the president’s inauguration widened yet again on Friday as it emerged that Trump’s senior aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner had met with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

It came at a time when the trump administration’s relationship with Russia was under close scrutiny.

When then candidate Donald Trump delivered a foreign policy speech in Washington last April, Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak was in the audience, listening in as the real estate tycoon called for better relations with the kremlin.

Trump said, “I believe an easing of tensions, and improved relations with Russia from a position of strength only is possible, absolutely possible.”

Three months later, trump national security advisers say they met with the Russian ambassador in Cleveland during the republican convention.

Former campaign adviser J.D. Gordon tells CNN he and another foreign policy adviser, carter page, discussed U.S.-Russian relations with the ambassador. A meeting page did not deny on MSNBC.

MSNBC Host asked, “But you’re not going to deny you talked with him in Cleveland?

Carter Page, Former Trump Campaign Adviser replied, “I do not deny that.”

Heading into the convention, Gordon says he fought for language in the Republican Party platform that opposed the arming of Ukraine in that nation’s battle against pro-Russian separatists.

Gordon says he sought the change, following a meeting at the trump hotel earlier in the year, when trump himself said he did not want to go to war with Russia over Ukraine.

Contrast that with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who insisted the campaign did not seek the change in the party platform.

Paul Manafort, Fmr. Trump Campaign Chairman said, “It absolutely did not come from the Trump campaign.”

Though Trump appeared to acknowledge such an effort in an interview on the same day.

Trump said, “They softened it, I heard. But I was not involved.”

The president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and former national security adviser Michael Flynn also sat down with the ambassador at a previously undisclosed meeting at trump tower in December.

Now even republicans are saying it’s time for white house officials to tell all they know.

Rep. Will Hurd, of Texas said, “I think everybody who has had contact with the Russians need to get in a practice of oversharing.”

The president, who has pushed back on questions about his campaign’s contacts with the Russians

Trump said, “Well, I had nothing to do with it. I have nothing to do with Russia.”

Is fighting back, tweeting this photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin and senate minority leader chuck Schumer from 2003, calling the New York democrat “a total hypocrite.”

Schumer responded he’s willing to talk about his contact with Putin, under oath, asking the president “would you and your team?”

Jeff Sessions, Attorney General said, “I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the trump campaign.

Democrats warn attorney general Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation may only be only the beginning.

Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader said, “The recusal is an admission that something was wrong.”

Russia is not the only headache for the white house. As it turns out, CNN has confirmed vice president mike pence used a private email address when he was governor of Indiana.

Even as he was joining in on the Trump campaign’s criticism of Hillary Clinton for her email practices.

Vice President Mike Pence said, “I’m very confident that our email practices were in full compliance. There is no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton’s practice.”

An investigation is under way into Russia’s activities in the U.S, including meddling into the election. The white house says president trump himself had “zero involvement” with Russians.