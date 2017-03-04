4 stars

Rated R

1 hour 55 minutes

Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya. Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford

You know how nervous it makes a guy feel when he meets his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. It’s usually the stuff of light, romantic comedy, not a gripping horror thriller called “Get Out”. Which begins harmlessly enough when Allison Williams invites her African-American boyfriend, Daniel Kaluuya to meet the folks, a couple of upscale Liberals.

It’s not long before Kaluuya starts getting suspicious about all the attention he’s getting. It’s about this time that your nervous system starts cranking into over drive with curiosity and suspicion. Amid all the white faces, Kuluuya meets another African-American, who seems to be in a trance, begging the question “is something wrong”?

I’ll say, something is very wrong. But you’ll have to maneuver through the maze of monstrously clever writing and directing for the full impact of this chilling social satire built on twisted race relations.

As you feel the young man’s sense of reality spinning out of control, he’s still not clear about his horrific surroundings and neither are you.

This is a one of a kind thriller that takes you on a wild ride that’s all at once funny and shocking. “Get Out” plays cruel jokes on the audience and has you loving the suspense and sheer terror. Anyone suspecting they’re in for a run of the mill shocker is in for a delightful upgrade.

It’s the best part of reviewing movies, just when you least expect it, along comes a brilliant surprise that you just can’t wait to share with other moviegoers.

It’s no surprise “Get Out” takes home 4 stars. All I can say is enjoy your goosebumps.