Funeral being held Saturday for Ware soldier

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family will gather Saturday for the funeral of a soldier from Ware. Twenty one year old private first Class Brian Odiorne died February 20th in Iraq while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Odiorne died in a non-combat related incident in Al Anbar province. Odiorne’s body was flown to Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee Thursday, and the soldier was brought back to Ware by motorcade before a wake attended by hundreds of people Friday.

A private funeral for Odiorne will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church in Ware followed by a private burial at the Williams Cemetery.

Odiorne was a decorated member of the military. He will be posthumously awarded the Inherent Resolve campaign medal and the overseas service ribbon.