Drive-by shooting caught on personal dashcam

(CNN) – Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting. The whole thing caught on tape. Meanwhile, people in the community are reacting. Upset, but not surprised. We have to warn you, some viewers might find the video disturbing.

Monday evening. A couple is driving along 23rd street with their personal dashcam rolling. As they come to stop at topping avenue. Watch what happens on their right.

A gunman fires at least a dozen bullets in a matter of seconds before the suspects drive off.

Jimmie Eddings, lives near shooting said, “All of a sudden we hear this pop, pop, pop, pop, and my oldest granddaughter came running and said ‘what was that?”

Assault detectives tells 41 action news they believe the suspects target is this parked car on the far left. No one was hurt.

Patricia Sims, lives near shooting said, “They have no regard they’re not shooting to the ground they’re not shooting into the air they’re shooting at an object.”

Patricia Sims initially thought the bullets were firecrackers. However, for her and others who call this block home, drive-by shootings are a fact of life.

Eddings said, “Both of these houses here have been shot a lot of things have happened around this area. I mean it’s scary and I don’t like it but it’s not unusual.”

Rosilyn temple with mothers-in-charge is one of the individuals working to stop this senseless violence.

Rosilyn Temple, Mothers-In-Charge said, “I think its got to come from the community. It has to come from us. It has to be us who stand up. We know who is committing these acts.”

In 2016, the number of drive-by shootings went up more than 50 percent in Kansas City. There were 389, with 950 victims.

Temple said, “That could have been anyone. Why do we have to wait for it to happens to someone we know? That’s what I want to know. Why do we have to wait for it to come to this? By the grace of god, those people were not killed.”

For those who think that residents can just escape this violent reality, it’s not as easy as it is for the criminals.

Eddings said, “I can’t just pick up and leave it’s kind of hard to do.”