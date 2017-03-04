Dr. Seuss celebrated in Springfield museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oh, the places you’ll go. Early Saturday afternoon, the Springfield Museums hosted their annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration.

Dr. Seuss was born on March 2, 1904, and every year his birthday is celebrated in the Dr. Seuss National memorial sculpture garden, located in the museums’ quadrangle.

This year’s celebration was pajama party themed. Visitors were encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and participate in the DJ dance party. Other activities included a magic show, balloon animals

One Springfield resident told 22News why Dr. Seuss stories have been an important part of her life as well as the lives of her children.

Dr. Seuss had a fun and exotic way of teaching kids learning tools and techniques and it’s also fun for them.

The annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration is one of the museums’ most popular events of the year.