Costco to raise membership rates

(CNN) – It’s going to cost you a little more to save money by shopping at Costco. The warehouse retail giant is raising its annual membership fees for the first time in six years.

The cost of a basic “Gold Star” membership is going up five bucks to $60 a year. The executive membership, which offers extra discounts and rewards on purchases, jumps 10 bucks to $120 a year.

The increases go into effect June 1st.

The move comes as Costco’s latest earnings report reveals sales and profits were lower than expected. The company admits it’s dealing with tough competition from rivals Sam’s club and Target, as well as lower prices on food and electronics.

