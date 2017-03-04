Car accident in downtown Springfield

The result was a driver running a red light

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a two car accident in downtown Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield police captain Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, according to traffic officers the collision at Dwight and Lyman Street was the result of the Dwight street driver running a red light.

That car T-boned an oncoming car from Lyman street, which had the green light.

Luckily no one was hurt in spite of the force of impact spinning one car in the opposite direction. Both Dwight and Lyman are one way streets.

