Pedestrian killed in East Longmeadow accident identified

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow Friday night.

State Police detectives attached to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office were called in to assist in the investigation.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Michael Ingalls told 22News, “someone was walking on Shaker road when they were struck by a car at 6:00 p.m. Friday.”

Police Sgt. Michael Ingalls told 22News William Conway, a resident of Ludlow was killed when a driver in another car hit him on Shaker Road Friday night. He said the accident was still under investigation and that no charges had been brought.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan confirmed for 22News that State Police had dispatched their accident reconstruction unit, Crime Scene Services. He said the State Police resources were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Michael Ingalls told 22News that Shaker road was reopened at 8:30 p.m. Shaker Road was closed at Pease Road shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

