Blind boy sees for the first time

4-year-old Christian Cadenas has been legally blind his whole life

LIBERTY CITY, Tex. (KETK) – Born with a neurological disorder, 4-year-old Christian Cadenas has been legally blind his whole life.

“He doesn’t know that he’s missing out on some vision. He just sees life as it is,” says his mom, Sylvia.

Using a cane to get around, he has overcome all of life’s challenges, but Friday morning at Sabine Elementary School, in Liberty City, Texas his new chapter began.

With the help of the East Texas community and his mother’s co-workers at SWEPCO, Christian was able to receive a special set of glasses which allow him to see.

“The detail of the room, the detail on his mom’s face. These are things we take from granted,” says eSight’s Jeff Fenton.

Embracing family and friends, Christian was able to see the beauty which has always been around him for the first time.

