Backyard roller-coaster a labor of love

(KING) Scott Brazelton admits he’s crazy.

“My wife will tell you, I’m pretty much nuts,” he says.

But most will agree, he’s put his crazy to good use by building a backyard roller coaster for his 3-year-old son, Wyatt. The idea came from a likely source, a theme park.

“We took him to Disneyland a couple months ago and he just loved the roller coasters,” said Brazelton.

The Navy pilot said that’s when his research started.

“I researched it, and it actually wasn’t that complicated,” said Brazelton.

