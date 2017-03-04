Backyard roller-coaster a labor of love

The Navy pilot says it started at Disneyland

NBC News Published: Updated:
nc_backyardcoaster0303b_mezzn

(KING) Scott Brazelton admits he’s crazy.

“My wife will tell you, I’m pretty much nuts,” he says.

But most will agree, he’s put his crazy to good use by building a backyard roller coaster for his 3-year-old son, Wyatt. The idea came from a likely source, a theme park.

“We took him to Disneyland a couple months ago and he just loved the roller coasters,” said Brazelton.

The Navy pilot said that’s when his research started.

“I researched it, and it actually wasn’t that complicated,” said Brazelton.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 NBC News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s