Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard ‘Artist of the Year’

Viola Davis
Viola Davis arrives at the 2015 HBO Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at Pacific Design Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in “Fences,” Viola Davis is at Harvard University to receive the 2017 Artist of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation.

Davis is attending the Cultural Rhythms Festival on Saturday. She briefly came on stage before taking a seat to watch a series of cultural musical performances by students.

In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of “Fences,” an August Wilson play.

Davis also won a Tony Award for the 2010 Broadway revival of the play.

Previous winners of the Harvard award include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

