‘5 unaccounted for’ in Warwick house fire

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, a 3-alarm structure fire was reported out of Warwick. The fire started in the kitchen of 405 Richmond Rd., then it engulfed the one family home.

Public Information Officer Jennifer Meith told 22News that two family members were able to escape the fire. However, five people are currently unaccounted for.

The origin of the fire is still being investigated by the Warwick Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Northwestern District Attorney, and the Code Compliance Office in the Department of Fire Services.

