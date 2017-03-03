What your homeowners insurance does and does not cover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After Thursday’s high winds caused damage across western Massachusetts, 22News received messages asking what homeowners insurance does and doesn’t cover. We went to the experts to get you answers.

“It’s a definite hazard and the insurance companies will do nothing to help the homeowner,” said Don Derosia of Derosia & Sons Tree Service.

Thursday’s strong winds brought down trees that crushed cars and damaged homes and property.

Deroisa & Son’s Tree Service told 22News this kind of damage can be prevented when dead trees are removed. However, tree removal can cost thousands, and insurance companies won’t help pay until a tree causes damage.

“The insurance companies philosophy is wait until falls on a house and we’ll pay the $60,000 to repair the house. They’d rather see the damage first than try to help pay someone pay for an $800 tree,” said Derosia.

The Insurance Center of New England told 22News it’s their job to help you in an emergency, not prevent one.

“I think a lot of people look at that and feel bad because they think geez my tree fell on the neighbors house, but the law sees it that’s not your really your fault. So the neighbor’s homeowners can work to repair their house,” said Bill Trudeau of Insurance Center of New England.