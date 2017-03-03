Welcome signs for immigrants and refugees stolen in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last several weeks, many signs welcoming immigrants and refugees were stolen across Easthampton, out of people’s front yards. The signs have one message written in 3 languages: Spanish, English, and Arabic. It reads, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

Easthampton resident Arno Noack told 22News, while he doesn’t own one of these signs, he supports what they stand for. “When I see the signs, it makes me feel good because it makes me see people empathizing with people beyond our borders at other people who are suffering and how they affect our lives, and how our lives might affect theirs.”

Police launched an investigation on Wednesday. They were able to recover several of the stolen signs from three suspects – all of them minors in Easthampton.

Kimaya Diggs of Northampton was even inspired to make her own sign and put it on her lawn, reading, “Brown Skin is Awesome.” Diggs told 22News, “People, instead of seeing a sign that says ‘Black Lives Matter’ and thinking about why they disagree with that idea, look at this one that says ‘Brown Skin is Awesome’ and think, this is the root of that idea.”

The stolen signs were distributed by the Good Neighbors Project of Western Massachusetts, who sent a statement to 22News reading in part:

“It was sad to see someone cross the border of another’s property to steal a statement of goodwill. It’s clear these signs matter to Easthampton citizens who want to be a welcoming community. “

No information is being released at this time abou those 3 thieves & no one has been charged yet.