Ware Police warn residents of car break-ins

Most of the thefts occurred when cars were left unlocked

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are warning residents about a series of car break-ins in town.

They said most of the thefts occurred when cars were left unlocked.

Ware Police also said most of the break-ins happened in the area of South Street and West Street.

One Ware resident told 22News she wasn’t surprised this happened in her town.

“It doesn’t shock me, not in this town. Not in any town. It happens all over,” said Ruth Mettig.

Ware Police also warn these break-ins can happen anywhere, and advise residents to always lock their cars.

