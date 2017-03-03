Wake held for fallen Ware soldier

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people paid their respects Friday night to a soldier from Ware who was killed while serving in Iraq last month.

People were lined up outside the Charbonneau Funeral Home in Ware for the wake held for Private First Class Brian Odiorne.

A motorcade brought the 21-year-old soldier came back to Ware Thursday after his body was flown to Westover in Chicopee.

A friend of the family described Brian as an exceptional person, and his death impacted a lot of people.

“The whole thing is just horrible. I mean honestly what do you say in a case like this? It’s just an absolute tragedy. It’s just terrible.”

Odiorne died in a non-combat related incident February 20th, while deployed in Iraq.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday morning. The services are private.