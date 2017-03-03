VIDEO: Westover service members salute fallen Ware soldier

Video courtesy W.C. Pope, Westover Air Reserve Base Public Affairs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a soldier from Ware killed while serving in Iraq was returned to western Massachusetts Thursday.

U.S. Army PFC Brian Odiorne arrived at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday morning on a dignified transfer flight. Service members from all four branches at Westover lined up to salute their fallen brother as his procession left the flightline and headed to his hometown of Ware.

22News had cameras along Odiorne’s procession route to Ware. He’ll be laid to rest following a Wake Friday and funeral service Saturday.

Private First Class Odiorne was a decorated member of the military who will be posthumously awarded the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.

22News spoke to some of Odiorne’s family on Thursday and offered our condolences. They declined an interview but wanted to thank the community for their love and support.

