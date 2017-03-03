Undocumented immigrant defends President Trump

(CNN) – “He is working for the American people. He is not working for me because I’m not an American.” Surprising words about President Donald Trump from Juan Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco, an undocumented immigrant who just spent 20 days in an immigration detention center.

Do you think that his policies targeted individuals like yourself? Carlos said, “That’s not his policy, I don’t consider it his policy. I consider it the law.”

The 38-year-old says he agrees with some of Trump’s policies. Like border security, terrorism and even hard-line immigration. He’s not alone, saying some of his cellmates also undocumented think favorably of president Trump. Why?

Carlos said, “That Donald Trump was the first to be known for promise and delivery.”

Hernandez-Pacheco, a husband and father of three u-s citizens, has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years. He was picked up by ice, even though he was not the intended target. Just days before his son’s eighth birthday.

Carlos said, “I said please don’t take me in now. Just imagine spending my little one’s birthday far away from him”

In his adopted hometown of west Frankfort, Illinois, he’s just known as Carlos. The former manager of a popular Mexican restaurant in town. More than 70 percent of the people in this county voted for Trump. Including some of Carlos’ best friends.

Are you Trump supporters? Tim Grigsby, Carlos’ Friend said, “We both voted for Donald Trump.”

When immigration agents detained their friend, pointing to two of his DUI’s from nearly a decade ago. His friends stood by Carlos.

Grigsby said, “No politician has a platform that you are going to agree with 100 percent. The immigration stance that he has. We didn’t agree with that.”

Dozens of people in this small town of about 8-thousand, including the mayor, the police and fire chiefs. Wrote letters of support for Carlos. Asking the judge to have clemency.

Carlos said, “If you knew my friends. That’s something you should expect.”

It’s tough to find someone in this town who doesn’t support Carlos. One did tell CNN, “The man had plenty of time I think, to get his citizenship, you know?

A point Carlos agrees with.

Carlos said, “Yeah, I’ve been trying to be legal for 10 years. I’ve been trying and trying but the system is broke.”

Now that he is no longer in custody, he’s vowing to remain with his family, making this promise to his son.

Carlos said, “I told him that I was here to stay. I’m going nowhere.”

Carlos is waiting for a court date, but his attorney says that could take years because of the backlog in immigration courts.

He can’t keep his job because he’s undocumented and out of the shadows, but there is one thing he does plan to keep a promise to his son.