Town board grants permit for contentious Muslim cemetery in Massachusetts

The cemetery still needs approval from other town boards.

Associated Press Published:
File -- In this April 12, 2016 file photo Desiree Moninski, stands on land located across from her house in Dudley, Mass., which is the site of a proposed Muslim cemetery. Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether civil rights laws were violated by the town of Dudley that has rejected plans for the Muslim cemetery. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
File -- In this April 12, 2016 file photo Desiree Moninski, stands on land located across from her house in Dudley, Mass., which is the site of a proposed Muslim cemetery. Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether civil rights laws were violated by the town of Dudley that has rejected plans for the Muslim cemetery. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A contentious proposal to build a Muslim cemetery in a Massachusetts town has cleared an important hurdle with approval from the community’s zoning board.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Dudley’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday approved the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester’s plan to develop a cemetery on 55 acres of former farmland under conditions.

The conditions attached to the board’s special permit include a 10-year moratorium on expansion beyond an initial 6-acre cemetery; a vegetated buffer zone; and properly landscaped maintenance.

The board initially denied the permit and abutters expressed concerns about increased traffic, decreased property values and pollution.

A lawyer for the Islamic Society said anti-Muslim bias was in part to blame for the opposition.

The cemetery still needs approval from other town boards.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s