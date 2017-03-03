Town board grants permit for contentious Muslim cemetery in Massachusetts

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A contentious proposal to build a Muslim cemetery in a Massachusetts town has cleared an important hurdle with approval from the community’s zoning board.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Dudley’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday approved the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester’s plan to develop a cemetery on 55 acres of former farmland under conditions.

The conditions attached to the board’s special permit include a 10-year moratorium on expansion beyond an initial 6-acre cemetery; a vegetated buffer zone; and properly landscaped maintenance.

The board initially denied the permit and abutters expressed concerns about increased traffic, decreased property values and pollution.

A lawyer for the Islamic Society said anti-Muslim bias was in part to blame for the opposition.

The cemetery still needs approval from other town boards.

