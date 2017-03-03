Tips on helping babies get through teething

(CNN) – Teething is no fun for babies and no fun either for parents trying to give some relief to their uncomfortable infant. However, there are some things you can do to help get your child through it.

When your baby is teething or getting their first set of teeth he or she can be fussy from the discomfort. It typically starts about six months of age but can start at any time between three to twelve months of age.

Here’s some tips for your infant to be more comfortable during the process.

Use a clean finger or cold teething ring to gently rub your baby’s gum for about two minutes.

Provide safe objects such as teething rings for your child to chew on and if that doesn’t work, give your child an age-appropriate over the counter pain reliever.

Do not give your baby aspirin as that has been linked to Reye syndrome, a rare but serious disease.

Mild discomfort is normal and usually nothing to worry about but call your doctor if they are severe or don’t get better. Some parents may luck out in a way as not all infants seem to be affected by teething.