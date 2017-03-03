Dr. Seuss stories read to Ware Middle School students

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reporter Sy Becker read Dr. Seuss stories to students at the Ware Middle School on Friday.

Each year, for more than a decade, Sy has read a Dr. Seuss story to Ware School children on Read Across America Day.

Middle School Principal Lisa Candito said mobile devices have been a mixed blessing to advance children’s love of reading.

“It is a distraction for kids when we use it especially at this age and older as well, when we used to just pick up a book and enjoy reading. So many pages the love of reading go to our advice,” said Candito.

Sy read a the Dr. Seuss book “Hooray for Diffendoorfer Day.”

Sy said the Read Across America Day program has enabled him to become familiar with many of the Dr. Seuss stories.