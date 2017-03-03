Dr. Seuss stories read to Ware Middle School students

Sy read a the Dr. Seuss book "Hooray for Diffendoorfer Day."

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
sy-reads-suess

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reporter Sy Becker read Dr. Seuss stories to students at the Ware Middle School on Friday.

Each year, for more than a decade, Sy has read a Dr. Seuss story to Ware School children on Read Across America Day.

Middle School Principal Lisa Candito said mobile devices have been a mixed blessing to advance children’s love of reading.

“It is a distraction for kids when we use it especially at this age and older as well, when we used to just pick up a book and enjoy reading. So many pages the love of reading go to our advice,” said Candito.

Sy read a the Dr. Seuss book “Hooray for Diffendoorfer Day.”

Sy said the Read Across America Day program has enabled him to become familiar with many of the Dr. Seuss stories.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s