State police still searching for ‘Most Wanted’ murder suspect

EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have released a new photograph of a murder suspect on their Most Wanted list.

State police media relations say 47-year-old David Grossack is wanted in connection to the murder of Francis Brescia.

State police describe Grossack as a white man who is about 6’2″ tall and weighs about 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on the back of his left hand near the knuckle of his index finger.

State police said Brescia was found dead in his apartment last Saturday.

Grossack is also wanted on additional warrants in Massachusetts for unrelated charges, according to state police. State police say he has a lengthy criminal history including convictions in assault and battery and domestic abuse.

Anyone who sees Grossack or has information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.