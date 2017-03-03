Springfield Police and Fire investigating bomb threat at JCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating a threat that was written on a wall in the men’s locker room at the Springfield Jewish Community Center Friday afternoon.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the message was found inside one of the men’s stalls at about 2:50 p.m. Friday. He said the building was evacuated, but nothing was found by the arson and bomb squad.

The Jewish Community Center has decided to close for the rest of the day. It will reopen Saturday.

The Jewish Community Center is located at 1160 Dickinson Street.

Click here to view a map of the location on your mobile device