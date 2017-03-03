Springfield PD looking for suspect in attempted robbery

If you have any information you're asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking to identify a woman they say is wanted in connection to an attempted unarmed robbery Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the woman assaulted a 58-year-old woman after she withdrew money from the ATM at 600 State Street near the CVS Pharmacy just before 2:00 a.m.

Delaney said there was a struggle over her purse, and someone in the parking lot watched the robbery and allegedly scared the thief away.

Delaney said the victim was not hurt and the woman did not get any money.

If you have any information about the suspect you’re asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355, or you can Text-a-Tip.

