SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Catholic Bishop Mitch Rozanski has granted dispensation for St. Patrick’s Day this year, since it falls on a Friday during Lent.

Traditionally, people enjoy meals like corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday that began as a religious feast day for the patron saint of Ireland.

O’Briens Corner in Springfield told 22News they have ordered 600 pounds of corned beef for St. Patrick’s day.