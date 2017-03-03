Semi overturns, spills Amazon packages on Nashville interstate

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
image3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 West is closed again in south Nashville Friday morning after a semi overturned on the connecting ramp to Interstate 24.

The crash happened on the entrance ramp from I-40 West onto I-24 just after the Spence Lane exit around 4 a.m.

The driver told News 2 he was coming around the curve when the semi began to roll. A section of the trailer was hanging over a bridge above the eastbound lanes of I-40.

The eastbound lanes opened to traffic around 5:30 a.m. One westbound lane of the I-24 ramp temporarily reopened for the morning commute around 6:20 a.m. but closed again at around 10:30 a.m. as crews continued to clean up debris from the crash and remove the tractor-trailer.

The cargo, which the driver said was Amazon merchandise, spilled onto the roadway. The items will be loaded onto dumpsters and delivered to Amazon.

There were two occupants in the cab at the time of the crash, but neither required medical treatment.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.

Semi rollover crash on I-40

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s