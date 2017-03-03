Semi overturns, spills Amazon packages on Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 West is closed again in south Nashville Friday morning after a semi overturned on the connecting ramp to Interstate 24.

The crash happened on the entrance ramp from I-40 West onto I-24 just after the Spence Lane exit around 4 a.m.

The driver told News 2 he was coming around the curve when the semi began to roll. A section of the trailer was hanging over a bridge above the eastbound lanes of I-40.

The eastbound lanes opened to traffic around 5:30 a.m. One westbound lane of the I-24 ramp temporarily reopened for the morning commute around 6:20 a.m. but closed again at around 10:30 a.m. as crews continued to clean up debris from the crash and remove the tractor-trailer.

The cargo, which the driver said was Amazon merchandise, spilled onto the roadway. The items will be loaded onto dumpsters and delivered to Amazon.

There were two occupants in the cab at the time of the crash, but neither required medical treatment.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.

