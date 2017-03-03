Russia in the spotlight

(NBC News) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has joined the ranks of lawmakers calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Schumer’s call for Sessions to step down comes on the heels of the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign’s meetings with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 election.

President Trump lashed out at Schumer in response, calling him a “total hypocrite” and displaying a 2003 photo of Schumer with Russia’s president.

Schumer responded that his meeting with President Putin happened in public, “on the record and under oath”, unlike the Trump Tower meeting between former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who entered through the back door.

At least five trump associates have met with the ambassador during the campaign and transition.

Sessions says his meeting with Kislyak was held in his capacity as a senator, not a surrogate of the Trump campaign, and that the pair never talked politics.

Some on Capitol Hill want Sessions to come back and explain why he denied any contact with the Russians during his Senate confirmation hearing.

“The only way he can really restore full trust and credibility is to answer our questions under oath,” says Senator Richard Blumenthal.

