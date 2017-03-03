Northfield PD warns against handling needles found on ground

Call police department to come dispose of any found needles

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northfield were called to Main Street Thursday after a resident found eight used needles on the ground.

In a Facebook post, Northfield police called the finding a “common occurrence.” They’re warning residents to never handle needles found on the ground, and asked parents to take the time to speak with their children about the dangers of touching  used needles.

If you come across any needles you are asked to call the police department at 413-498-5118, so officers can come and safely dispose of them.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s