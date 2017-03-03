Northfield PD warns against handling needles found on ground

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northfield were called to Main Street Thursday after a resident found eight used needles on the ground.

In a Facebook post, Northfield police called the finding a “common occurrence.” They’re warning residents to never handle needles found on the ground, and asked parents to take the time to speak with their children about the dangers of touching used needles.

If you come across any needles you are asked to call the police department at 413-498-5118, so officers can come and safely dispose of them.