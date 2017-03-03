New Hampshire governor blames Massachusetts for opioid crisis

BOSTON (WWLP) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu started a war of words this week after he blamed his state’s opioid crisis on one Massachusetts city. During his speech to the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Governor Sununu claimed that most of New Hampshire’s Fentanyl came straight from Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has killed many more people than heroin in Massachusetts this year, according to state data. Drugs come into New England through multiple points, including a route through Western Massachusetts into Vermont.

Governor Baker told 22News that, instead of pointing a finger, New England states need to join forces to combat the opioid crisis. “There are a lot of different paths that illegal drugs travel all over this country,” Baker said. “And we all said we need to work together as a community to deal with this.”

Governor Baker wants to budget $2 million to help law enforcement arrest and convict drug traffickers.