New anti-hunger initiative announced in western Massachusetts

Congressmen Jim McGovern and Richard Neal were at the food bank's announcement

Published:
FILE- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield
HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announced a new anti-hunger initiative in partnership with Holyoke Health Center Friday afternoon.

Congressmen Jim McGovern and Richard Neal joined members of the Food Bank’s Task Force to End Hunger to make the announcement.

According to a release sent to 22News, the new anti-hunger initiative is a result of several monthly meetings where the task force discussed hunger in western Massachusetts, its causes, as well as ways to end it.

The food bank says the task force identified three priorities in ending hunger in western Massachusetts: erasing the stigma associated with hunger, developing a mechanism to provide integrated services to those in need, and addressing issues related to public policy.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is the leading provider of emergency food for households with lower incomes in the region.

 

