Mother, kids move into new Springfield Habitat for Humanity home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and her two children moved into a newly-renovated home in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield Thursday, thanks to volunteers at Habitat for Humanity.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity rehabilitated the Rachel Street home, which, according to a release sent to 22News, only needed a few functional upgrades and some cosmetic work done.

The mother, Zollette Hooks, and her two children celebrated the completion of their new home with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, and supporters Thursday night.

Hooks spent more than 300 hours of “sweat equity” toward the completion of the home, which Habitat for Humanity describes as anything from assisting in construction work on their home to assisting in administrative duties. More than 100 volunteers also spent more than 1,000 hours on the rehabilitation project.

“I am looking forward to continuing on this journey of life and I feel grateful and blessed to have a beautiful home to come to every day and every night,” Hooks said.

Since 1987, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has helped 61 local families, and 92 international families move into homes.