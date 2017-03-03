Man on no fly list after helping U.S. in Afghanistan

(CNN) – An Oregon man is on the FBI’s no fly list, and he doesn’t know why. He served as an interpreter for the U.S. in Afghanistan twice, and now he can’t even walk through an airport.

Abdul Wahed is passionate about the United States, he said, “When you leave this country, for a few days, when you gonna come back you gonna kiss the ground and you say ‘wow, we do have the best’ in every aspect of life you can think of.”

Abdul should know. He has lots of videos and pictures of working through two separate stints as an interpreter for a civilian contractor with the department of defense in Afghanistan starting in 2007. Some work still disturbs him?

Wahed said, “I could feel his bones crushing right now as I run him?”

Like the day he was driving for a general and ran down a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeting their vehicle.

Wahed added, “They found out that was a suicide bomber attack and got his switch malfunctioned or for some reason he just couldn’t get it going.”

Abdul received all kinds of recognition for his service. In 2014, on his way from Oregon back to Afghanistan there was a problem.

Wahed said, “Two gentlemen came and grabbed for my arm and said ‘sir, we need to talk with you.’ And I was really afraid. What did I do? What happened?”

It was Abdul Wahed’s first clue despite his work that his name might be on the FBI’s no-fly list. Department of defense credentials eventually got him through that day. In Eugene in June of 2015, now without department of defense credentials, Abdul said he couldn’t even get past security pushing an elderly relative to their flight. Instead, Abdul’s sister took them through.

Abdul Wahed said, “When they come back they said ‘sorry you cannot go in.’ I said ‘why?’ They said ‘we cannot tell you.’ And the people was standing and I was very embarrassed, you know? That why I’ve been denied to go. I’m not even flying, I just take these elder people to the gate.”

The FBI refuses to say whether or not Wahed is on the no-fly list releasing a statement that said in part “disclosure of an individual’s inclusion or non-inclusion in the tsdb or on the no fly list would significantly impair the government’s ability to investigate and counteract terrorism, and protect transportation security.”

Oregon U.S. senator Ron Wyden’s office is now looking into Abdul Wahed’s situation. I also walked Wahed through the homeland security website where since 2015 people can ask whether their name is on the no-fly list and why. According to the website, getting a response takes at least a month. For all Abdul Wahed knows he can’t fly with his family anywhere.

He said, “It’s like you’re a bird and they cut your wings and for no reason and I think that, that’s not fair.”