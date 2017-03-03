Local doctor to be arraigned for allegedly prescribing opiates from jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A doctor from western Massachusetts is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court Friday for allegedly prescribing opioids illegally at two offices in Hampden County.

Dr. Frank Stirlacci of Ludlow, was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly prescribing patients opiates in western Massachusetts while imprisoned in Kentucky for failure to pay child support in 2015.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Stirlacci allegedly prescribed opiates to patients who were not seen by doctors from pre-signed prescription pads in his office, through his associate, Jessica Miller.

Stirlacci and Miller have both been indicted on more than 40 charges, including 23 counts of filing false health care claims and 20 counts of uttering false prescriptions. Stirlacci also faces and additional charge of improper prescribing.

The indictments focus on a four day period, when 26 prescriptions, and 2,030 pills were issued, but District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, State Police Detectives, the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts, and Federal Bureau of Investigation found a total of 116 opiate prescriptions, or 15,059 pills were issued while Stirlacci was in jail.

Stirlacci signed a voluntary agreement not to practice medicine, and surrendered his last February. He had offices in both Springfield and Agawam. The Agawam Office, Southern New England Primary Care, has permanently been shut down.