How can ‘Executive Functions’ help you?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Executive Functions help you attain your goals and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Tim Hope shared how they work.

Executive Functions

from Russ Barkley, PhD

1. Impulse control

How we monitor, inhibit situation-inappropriate behavior, and initiate task-appropriate behavior

2. Emotional control

How we monitor, inhibit situation-inappropriate affect and emoitons, and initiate emoiton regulation strategies, as appropriate

3. Flexible thinking

Helping ourselves see black, white, as well as all the colors in between

4. Working memory

How we acquire, hold on to, store, and retrieve information

5. Self-monitoring

This is the overarching view of how we see ourselves doing across multiple spheres of functioning

6. Planning and prioritizing

How we organizing information and task and prioritize them based on our needs and goals

7. Task initiation

How we get started on tasks

8. Organization

How we keep everything at our fingertips, both mentally and physically