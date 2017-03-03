Holyoke to be reimbursed for early voting poll costs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke said they were pleased to hear the state is considering reimbursing them for the expense of early voting.

It’s what known as an unfunded mandate. The state required cities and towns to offer early voting in November, but didn’t give them any additional funding for it. Holyoke spent about $2,000 of municipal money.

Breanna Murphy McGee, the Holyoke City Clerk, said, “We incurred a lot of overtime for my staff. We also had to have some poll workers work every day throughout the entire early voting period as well as using a lot of office supplies and for postage for people who voted through the mail.”

Despite the expense, Holyoke says early voting was a success. Eighteen percent of their expected voters cast an early ballot.

McGee told 22News for the next election cycle they will likely cut down on the number of early voting locations.