Greenfield Savings Bank to open new branches in Hampshire county

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Savings Bank is opening two additional branches in Hampshire County.

One of those branch offices will be located in Amherst on N. Pleasant St. The other will be located not far from where I’m standing, on Main St.

That’s the location we visited Friday, where the former Casa del Sol restaurant was located. Greenfield Savings Bank branches are currently located in Greenfield and Amherst.

Vice President Denise Coyne says the Northampton addition will bridge the gap. She also explained how recent house fires in Greenfield have inspired the bank to give gifts to those who open a new account.

Coyne, told 22News, “This time, because of the fires that have been in the area, we really thought we could help out by giving the gift of a free fire extinguisher or a smoke detector.”

The bank expects both locations will be open mid-June. Saturday, local fire departments will be at each branch office to talk to visitors about fire safety.