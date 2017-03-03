Glasses help colorblind child see colors for first time

(CNN) – A special pair of glasses is opening up a colorful new world for an Iowa boy with a vision impairment.

The decade Cayson Irlbeck has been alive for the large part this has been the 4th grader’s world view, not being able to tell the difference between blues, purples, reds and greens. We have home video of the moment earlier this month his view changed.

Cayson Irlbeck, color blind since birth said, “It was instant. I knew right away something had changed. How bright everything was.”

The colors are now vivid, Cayson sees each and every one of them.

Cayson said, “Green, blue, orange, red, white and yellow. That was so amazing. It was so colorful. It was weird I had never seen those colors before but I kind of knew what they were I don’t know it was just awesome.”

Aaron Irlbeck, Cayson’s Father said, “Just to be able to see all of a sudden a whole new world opened up for him. Obviously it was very emotional.”

All due to some internet research sparked by Cayson, leading the Irlbeck to the California-based EnChroma company and these glasses.

Cayson said, “I wear them at home. I take them on drives so I can see the stop lights.”

Research indicated the glasses had a 50/50 chance of working. For the Irlbeck’s it was $300 dollars very well spent.

Aaron said, “It’s been an incredible week for him watching cartoons. He didn’t realize the marsh mellows in his Lucky Charms had color on them.”

There have been a lot of first since Cayson got the EnChroma glasses, he saw his first sunrise and will eventually see his first rainbow.

Cayson said, “That day changed my life.”

Showing him a world he has never seen before.

On the company website, EnChroma says its glasses are an optical assistive device, not a cure for color blindness. Results vary depending on the type and extent of a person’s color vision deficiency. The glasses are estimated to be effective in four out of five cases of red-green color vision deficiency.