Driver injured in plunge off 30-foot cliff in eastern Massachusetts

NAHANT, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man suffered a broken arm and collapsed lung after his car plunged over a 30-foot cliff in Massachusetts and landed on its roof on the beach below.

Nahant police say a town officer spotted the vehicle speeding along the causeway that connects the peninsular community to the mainland at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The officer tried to pull over the car but it sped off and the pursuit was ended for public safety reasons.

Police searching for the car noticed that a cable guard rail on a sharp curve had been broken and when they looked over, they spotted the car on Forty Steps Beach.

The driver’s name has not been disclosed and the accident remains under investigation.