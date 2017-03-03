Dr. Phil – “‘Our son is on the run from the law so he can become a rock star'”

Can Dr.Phil help put this family back together again?

WWLP 22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Donna and Len say they are estranged from their handsome, college-educated son, Brandon, who is on the run from the law after leading the police on a 29-mile car chase.

Brandon says he’s “peacefully resisting” a federal arrest warrant by leaving town and heading to Hollywood to become a rock star.

But, Brandon’s parents aren’t blaming just him for making a mess of his life. They say they also blame his new wife, Chloe, who encouraged Brandon to “follow his dreams.”

You won’t want to miss this family reunion. And, find out if Dr.Phil can help put this family back together again.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s