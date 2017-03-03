Democrats say Attorney General Jeff Sessions must resign

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump defends Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he recuses himself from any investigation into the 2016 campaign.

It has been a slow trickle of stories about Russia and the Trump Administration.

In this case, Democrats say the attorney general must resign.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends himself saying he should have disclosed his election season meetings with the Russian Ambassador making an important distinction about the conversations. “Let me be clear I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign,” said Sessions.

He recused himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign – something Republicans in Congress called for.

During his confirmation hearing, sessions did not disclose his communications with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said he could have been clearer but calls the scandal witch hunt. “I think it was hyped beyond reason, and I think it was unfair, and I was glad to be able to address it today,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Democrats don’t buy it calling the new Attorney General a liar. “I don’t think it has anything to do with confidence in the Attorney General. It has to do with not telling the truth under oath,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, (D) California.

“The fact the Attorney General – the top cop in our country- lied under oath to the American people is grounds for him to resign,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

Now we are learning that the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn met with the Russian Ambassador at trump tower last December. The White House describes it as a 15 minute equivalent of a meet and greet.