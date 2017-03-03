Community reacts to JCC bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A threat forced the evacuation of the Springfield Jewish Community Center Friday, and residents say they want the threats to stop.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News a message was found written in a bathroom stall in the men’s locker room just before 3 p.m. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad searched, but found nothing.

The threat reported Friday afternoon at the Jewish Community Center at 1160 Dickinson Street in Springfield was one of more than one hundred threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country.

“Threats to Jewish institutions represent a threat to what makes us great as country. We’re going to make sure our doors are open so that everybody of every background feels that they have a home,” said the Assistant Executive Director of the JCC, Rabbi James Greene.

There have been 120 bomb threats against JCC facilities since the beginning of the year. All of them were hoaxes, and no one’s been hurt.

“People just turn to hate unfortunately they don’t agree with something and they think they can prove a point with hateful actions and that’s not right. It won’t solve anything,” said Ally Privedenyuk of Agawam.

Rabbi Greene told 22News police said they plan to re-open Saturday morning.