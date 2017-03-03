Chicopee Shining Stars gala honors local volunteers, businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce held their Night of Shining Stars gala Friday night at The Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

Friday night’s gala honored volunteers and people who’ve excelled in business.

The Polish National Credit Union won business of the year.

Citizen of the year went to Christine and Werner Maiwald who own Renaissance Advisory Services.

Holyoke Medical Center was designated Non-Profit of the Year.

“We’re very honored to be among recipients of various awards tonight, we have business of the year volunteer of the year, citizen of the year. It’s great company to be in,” said Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center.

Our own 22News anchor and reporter Matt Caron served as emcee for the Shining Stars gala.